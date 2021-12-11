Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 154 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,999,000 after purchasing an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 377,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

