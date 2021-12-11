Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,450 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 394,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 563,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.