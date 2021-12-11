Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.97 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

