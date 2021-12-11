Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 1,870 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.