IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

IMV traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,125. IMV has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

