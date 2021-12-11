Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) EVP Sells $2,122,208.00 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.45. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

