IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 0.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.40% of IHS Markit worth $187,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 13.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 864,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $204,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

