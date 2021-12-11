iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.68. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 960%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

IHRT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 554,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,212. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

