Ignacio Llerena Couturier Sells 1,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,242.53.

Ignacio Llerena Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00.

Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.76. The company had a trading volume of 314,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,708. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$27.97 and a 1 year high of C$50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

