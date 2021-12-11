Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 31,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 276,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.82 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.76.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

