iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.22. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,160 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.01 million, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.48.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,636,000 after buying an additional 1,542,642 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 481,290 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 486,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

