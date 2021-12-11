ichi.farm Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.38 or 0.08236348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00081025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.82 or 0.99944888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002778 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

