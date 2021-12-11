IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 509,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.