Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $346.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $348.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

