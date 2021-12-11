Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 495 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

