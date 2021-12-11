Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,366 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.