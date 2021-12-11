Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,045 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

