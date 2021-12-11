Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

