Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 769.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 838,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,227. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.