Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell stock opened at $208.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $194.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

