HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.09. 1,100,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,228. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 52.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.