HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,892 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 62,581 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $42,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after buying an additional 952,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after buying an additional 1,183,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

