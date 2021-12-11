HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $654,024.60 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harvey Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

