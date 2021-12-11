Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

