Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.