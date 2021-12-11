Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.
HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
