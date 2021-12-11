Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

