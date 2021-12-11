Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.60 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

