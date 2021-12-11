Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

