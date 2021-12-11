Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $125.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

