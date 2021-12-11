Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

