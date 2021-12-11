Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

