Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.