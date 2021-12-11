Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

HT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $360.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.