Herbalist Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HERB)

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $111,922.90 and $926.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Herbalist Token has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Herbalist Token alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006430 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Herbalist Token Coin Profile

HERB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Herbalist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Herbalist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Herbalist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Herbalist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Herbalist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.