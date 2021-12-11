Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.