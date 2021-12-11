HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.25% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.29 ($104.82).

HelloFresh stock opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.56. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

