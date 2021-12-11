Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $34.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 825,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 2,095,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.