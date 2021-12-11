Head-To-Head Review: T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Motive Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $6.21 billion 7.10 $2.37 billion $13.27 14.78 Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Motive Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Motive Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 41.71% 36.62% 26.43% Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for T. Rowe Price Group and Motive Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 2 6 3 0 2.09 Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus target price of $197.91, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Motive Capital Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

