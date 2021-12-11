Head to Head Review: Data Storage (DTST) vs. Its Rivals

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 129 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Data Storage to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million $200,000.00 81.77 Data Storage Competitors $1.01 billion $1.91 million 17.17

Data Storage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% Data Storage Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage Competitors 665 3172 4901 92 2.50

Data Storage presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.65%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Storage beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

