Head to Head Review: Brady (NYSE:BRC) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brady and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.14 billion 2.39 $129.66 million $2.50 21.12 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brady and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. Shapeways has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Brady.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 11.04% 15.07% 10.89% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brady has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brady beats Shapeways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

