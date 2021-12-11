Head-To-Head Review: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.81 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.64 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alphabet and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $3,207.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

Alphabet beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

