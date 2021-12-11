Head-To-Head Contrast: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SBA Communications and Healthcare Trust of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 1 13 1 3.00 Healthcare Trust of America 0 10 3 0 2.23

SBA Communications currently has a consensus target price of $378.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus target price of $32.10, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.08 billion 18.88 $24.10 million $2.63 136.48 Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 10.10 $52.62 million $0.50 67.58

Healthcare Trust of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SBA Communications. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SBA Communications pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 260.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 13.09% -5.99% 3.06% Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63%

Risk & Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Healthcare Trust of America on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

