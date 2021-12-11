Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $103,606.80 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25.
- On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.
HRMY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
