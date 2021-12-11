Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $103,606.80 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25.

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.

HRMY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

