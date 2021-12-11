Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.91

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 1741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

HRGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $676.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.3995 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

