Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,280 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 51,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

