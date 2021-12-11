Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,969 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nikola by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Nikola by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NKLA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.