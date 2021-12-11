Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $419,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Airbnb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

