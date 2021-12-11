Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

