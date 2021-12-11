Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $500,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

