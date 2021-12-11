Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Moderna by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,563,385 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.96 and a 200 day moving average of $313.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

